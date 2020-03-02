Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Coronavirus Updates
Political News
Sports
Podcasts
Good4Utah Extra
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather School
Ski Report
Good Things Utah
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming
Contests
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Watch Live
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
The Masters
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
More The Masters Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg
Trending Stories
Man gets pulled over by US Marshall Service, finds out passenger in his car is escaped inmate
Video
Troopers identify driver killed after crashing into semi-truck head-on I-80
ABC4 Plus
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Amy Klobuchar to hold rally Monday morning
Salt Lake City Camera
St. George Live Camera
The Justice Files: To Catch a Killer Part 2
Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York
Video
Chick-fil-A has healthy new menu items you really need to try
Video