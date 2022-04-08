(ABC4) – The 2022 Masters are currently taking place from April 7-10. Last year saw the historic win of Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. Here are a few facts regarding this prestigious event.

The Masters name

The Masters didn’t officially become the Masters until 1939. It was originally called the Augusta National Invitational. The founders of the club- Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts didn’t see eye to eye about what the name should be.

Roberts suggest it be called The Masters from the start to reflect the “masters of golf” playing but Jones thought it immodest. Roberts finally got his way, and the name was changed in 1939.

When did the Green Jacket tradition start?

Members of the course first started wearing the jackets in 1939 as a way for patrons to recognize them and ask for help or questions about the tournament.

The tradition of the winner wearing the jacket did not start until 1949. Sam Snead was the first player to wear the jacket as a symbol of winning.

What’s the Champion’s Dinner?

After winning The Masters in 1951, Ben Hogan then came up with the idea of holding a champions dinner each year to gather all previous tournament winners.

The winner of the previous year’s tournament has the honor of selecting the menu for the dinner.

Rookie Masters Win

Since the tournament began, only 3 people have won the Masters at their debut appearance.

Although everyone at the first Masters debut in 1934 were technically rookies, the first winner was Horton Smith. The second rookie to win was in 1935 with Gene Sarazen.

Finally, 44 years later in 1979, Rookie Fuzzy Zoeller took the win.

Overseas Broadcast

The 1967 Masters was the first sporting event ever broadcast live to an overseas audience. Overseas broadcast had been done before but never live. The broadcast was done by the BBC.

Non-American Winners

The first non-American to win The Masters was in 1961 when Gary Player from South Africa competed. Hailing from Spain, Seve Ballesteros took home a win in 1980. Bernhard Langer from Germany then took home a win in 1985. Native Scot Sandy Lyle donned his green jacket in 1988. Finally, we saw Hideki Matsuyama from Japan take home the win just last year.

Who will take home the title for this years 2022 Masters Tournament.