The Masters is targeting return in November

Masters to return in the fall, and former champion Mike Weir will be there

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Barring another setback, the Masters golf tournament is back on the PGA Tour schedule.

For the first time since World War Two, the Masters won’t be crowning a champion on the second Sunday in April. The 84th edition of the tournament was supposed to take place this week, but it has been moved to November 9-15. That wasn’t the only change to a major tournament announced today.

The PGA Championship will be held in August and the U.S. Open is set for September. The British Open has been cancelled this year. Before the pandemic hit, Mike Weir – who won the Masters in 2003 – sat down with Wesley Ruff to talk about how special the tournament is.

“As we close in every time, I still get excited about it, even though it has been a while since I won there,” said Weir. “I think my first one was 2000, so going on 20 years playing in the Masters is pretty cool.”

Weir still remembers what it was like for him to drive up Magnolia Lane for the first time as a player and says he still gets butterflies in his stomach 20 years later.

“It’s a huge thrill,” Weir said. “When I got in the first time, I remember going there a couple of weeks before to play a practice round. Even though the tournament was not going on, driving down Magnolia Lane and seeing the clubhouse, and then when you go behind the clubhouse, you get your first look at the course and I just remember being blown away.”

Although its been 17 years since Weir won his green jacket, he still remembers it vividly, especially how well he played.

“For my own game, it’s just how well I putted within ten feet,” said Weir. “I was really sharp inside of ten feet, and I was very confident. I was playing really well. I had won a couple of times earlier that year, my confidence was really high so I was just at the peak of my game at that time.”

And what is it that makes the Masters, the Masters?

“Well, it’s the only major that we’re playing the same course every year. I think that’s one thing. I think people get accustomed to seeing the holes, seeing the back nine especially, and as coverage has expanded, you’re seeing more of the golf course now,” said Weir. “It just has a flair for the dramatic. There’s always something that happens on the back nine the way the golf course is set up, the way the Masters tournament sets it up and creates that drama is special.”