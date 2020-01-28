‘You’re holding half-a-million bucks!’ NFL auctions bring legendary memorabilia onto Big Game Bound

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Some of the most iconic memorabilia in football history will be auctioned off during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

And owning a piece of history certainly isn’t cheap.

Dave Hunt of Hunt Auctions stopped by Big Game Bound on Tuesday to show off some of the items to co-hosts Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton and J.B. Biunno.

The priciest of them all was the 1941 Heisman Trophy — yes, the actual Heisman — awarded to Bruce Smith, a running back who won the prestigious honor for the University of Minnesota.

CHECK THIS OUT: NFL Auction has some awesome items available this weekend. Anyone want a Heisman Award? #BigGameBound pic.twitter.com/Yu7EgzoCBr — BigGameBound (@biggamebound) January 28, 2020

For context on just how old the trophy is, Smith received the award two days after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

After a guessing game with Doles and Payton, Hunt revealed the trophy has an estimated auction value of $250,000 to $500,000.

Payton’s favorite item by far was the game worn helmet of former San Francisco 49er Jerry Rice. Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, was nearly brought to tears when he held the helmet that once belonged to Rice, who many consider to be the greatest football player ever alongside his dad.

Many other pricey items were presented on the show, including a Super Bowl ring.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? What would this Redskins #SuperBowl ring go for at auction? Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/E7yCzWCn1S — BigGameBound (@biggamebound) January 28, 2020

Hunt Auctions and NFL Auction are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their partnership at Super Bowl LIV to host the 12th Annual Super Bowl Live Auction event on February 1. NFL Auction donates 100% of its proceeds to support NFL and team charities and has generated more than $10 million since 2001. For more information, you can visit www.nfl/com/auction

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.