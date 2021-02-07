Some Utah connections heading to the Big Game in Tampa

(ABC4) – After a season many thought may not have been possible, the Big Game matchup has been set.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 in Super Bowl LV.

A handful of players and coaching staff with a Utah connection will be in attendance sporting the Chiefs’ colors.

Daniel Sorenson

This is a photo of Daniel Sorenson of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (AP Photo)

Otherwise known as “Dirty Dan,” BYU alum Daniel Sorenson is in his seventh season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Safety, who originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has recorded 68 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Darwin Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Utah State running back Darwin Thompson runs during an NCAA football game between Colorado State and Utah State Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. Utah State beat Colorado St. 29-24. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Former Utah State running back Darwin Thompson is in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs. After just one season in Utah, Thompson was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has recorded one touchdown this season.

Marcus Kemp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp (19) makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The third-year wide receiver Marcus Kemp is in his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kemp grew up in Utah, being born in Ogden and attending high school in Layton. He has been signed and released by the Chiefs multiple times. He has recorded one reception for 11 yards this season.

Andy Reid

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk with head coach Andy Reid during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BYU alum and Riverton native Andy Reid is in his eighth season as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. With a 207-128-1 record, Reid is looking for his third Super Bowl win. He played for BYU from 1978 to 1980 as an offensive tackle. In 1981, he served as a graduate assistant on BYU’s football coach staff.

Alex Whittingham

Photo courtesy Kansas City Chiefs

Son of University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham and three-time honorable mention Pac-12 All-Academic, Alex Whittingham is in his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, he served as a defensive assistant before becoming a defensive quality control coach in 2019.

Porter Ellet

Photo courtesy Kansas City Chiefs

After spending three seasons as the Senior Assistant to the Head Coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, the BYU graduate is in his first season as the offensive quality control coach.