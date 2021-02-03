Over 20 Chiefs players, staffers were set to see barber who tested positive for COVID, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new report suggests there could have been a lot more Kansas City Chiefs players on the COVID-19 list this week had the team not acted sooner on Sunday.

On Monday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact, coach Andy Reid said.

Multiple NFL insiders have reported that Robinson and Kilgore came into close contact with a barber who tested positive for the virus Sunday. They were all wearing masks.

The barber, who has not been identified, reportedly learned of his positive test in the middle of Kilgore’s haircut Sunday. Robinson got his hair cut the day before.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there were over 20 other Chiefs players and staff members set to get a haircut from the same barber that day.

That included star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Schefter said.

But as soon as the Chiefs learned of the positive test, they stopped the barber in the middle of Kilgore’s cut and canceled all the upcoming appointments, reports say.

Kilgore even poked fun at the news of his half-haircut on Wednesday, sharing a new Twitter profile picture.

Had even more Chiefs players come into close contact, the team could have had quite the COVID list to deal with.

So far, no other players besides Robinson or Kilgore have been added to the team’s reserve/COVID list.

Since they are close contacts, Robinson and Kilgore must go five consecutive days with negative tests before being cleared to rejoin the team. As long as they continue to test negative, that should put them both on track to catch the team flight to Tampa on Saturday.

But if either of them test positive, under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, they will be out for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.