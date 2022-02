(ABC4) - With home prices rising and inflation only getting worse, the idea that having $1 million makes you a millionaire is slowly becoming a thing of the past. In this current economy, owning just $1 million in assets is no longer sufficient to live a 'millionaire' lifestyle. A new study examined exactly how much money you need to earn in each state to achieve 'millionaire' status.

The study posed the question: "How much money do everyday Americans consider adequate to live a millionaire lifestyle?" Several thousand Americans responded, and when it came to Utah, the study shows you'll need a few million to cross the threshold of being considered a millionaire.