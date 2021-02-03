After Super Bowl success, Kurt Warner builds his legacy off the football field

(NEXSTAR) – Since his days at Northern Iowa, Kurt Warner has always spread the wealth with his passes. But for the former Super Bowl champion and his wife Brenda, making connections in the community is more important.

In December, the former Rams and Cardinals quarterback’s family surprised their 52nd family with a Home for the Holidays through their First Things First Foundation.

“From the day that I entered the league, I always knew that football more than anything else was just going to be the catalyst to allow me to impact the lives of other people,” Warner said in a recent interview with Nexstar.

The family’s new project is called Treasure House, which is a community living facility for young adults with learning disabilities. Warner says it’s another example of how football has allowed him to help others find their purpose. But as he recently told Nexstar, his career didn’t always feel destined to end with enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

In the video above, Warner explains how he went from the graveyard shift at the Hyvee grocery store in Cedar Falls, Iowa to retiring with the top 3 passing performances in super bowl history. He also shares his hopes that football will one day be just a footnote on his footprint in the community.

