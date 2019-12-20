Texas transfer Cam Rising excited to face former team in Alamo Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – A lot of Utes players are excited to take on Texas in the Alamo Bowl New Year’s Eve in San Antonio

But it is going to be extra special for quarterback Cam Rising, who transferred to Utah from Texas last year.

“I was actually pretty excited to see those guys again,” Rising said. “When we found out, I got a few Facetimes. They called me and we talked about just hanging out and doing something in San Antonio, maybe getting something to eat.”

Rising was at Texas for one year, then when he realized he’d be stuck behind quarterback Sam Ehlinger, he decided to transfer to Utah.

“He’s a great player,” Rising said about Ehlinger. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I’ve been blessed in my QB career in college to be behind some damn good quarterbacks, and he’s one of them. I got to learn from him.”

Rising has felt nothing but love from his new teammates since arriving on campus in the spring.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “They’ve treated me like family ever since I got here.”

The Utes have asked Rising about his knowledge of the Longhorns, but he knows Texas doesn’t play too many teams like the Utes.

“They play in the Big-12, so that’s a passing league,” Rising said. “It’s going to be a different experience for them seeing a team that can run the ball like we do. They’re hitters, though. They’ve got some big players on that team, and they like to throw the ball up to their big receivers.”

After sitting out all season, Rising is now eligible to play in the Alamo Bowl, and he plans on using these practices to springboard him into the competition for the starting job next year.

“It definitely changed my thought process when I found out that I could be eligible,” Rising said. “I get to run the offense that we’re going to be running, so I just get more reps and hopefully it leads to some good things in the spring.”