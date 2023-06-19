METAIRIE, La. (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a busy off-season for former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, as he and his wife Emily welcomed their second son, Bennett into the world.

“It’s been crazy,” Hill said from New Orleans Saints mini-camp. “I feel a little bad that the last couple of days I’ve got more sleep this summer than the last six or seven weeks. But it’s been great.”

While his role as a dad changes, Hill’s role on the field is ever-changing. He always seems to do a little bit of everything. In his five years with the Saints, Hill has thrown for 2,265 yards and ten touchdowns as a quarterback, he has caught 43 passes for 465 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, and has rushed 1,58 yards and 23 scores. He has also played on special teams.

Hill, the Swiss-Army knife of the NFL, is ready to do it all again this year.

“It’s been fun,” Hill said. “The last few days, for example, I spent more time with QB’s on Sunday. I spent more time with the tight ends the other day. But I never feel like they’re asking me to do too much.”

While Hill has battled for the starting quarterback job the last couple years with Jameis Winston, longtime Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was signed this off-season, and is the unquestioned starter going into the 2023 season, with Hill and Winston battling for the backup job. Both Hill and Carr have gotten along well.

“It’s been great,” Hill said. “Derek has come in here, and he brings a presence. He’s a great leader. He’s a guy who has played a lot of football, and he has been super productive throughout his career. He steps in the locker room and you feel that.”

Carr has been impressed with Hill’s abilities as well.

“Taysom is bigger than this stage,” said Carr, who played the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. “You give the ball to him and he’s faster than my truck. He runs through and over guys, and he gets first downs. You watch him on tape, and it happens over and over again.”

While Hill threw for 6,929 yards and 43 touchdowns in five years at BYU, while rushing for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns with the Cougars, Hill said he wants to work more on his receiving skills this season.

“I’d like to do more as a receiver,” said Hill, who is listed as a tight end. “That’s something that hasn’t been explored a ton with me here. The throwing stuff as a quarterback and the running, we’ve been doing that for a long time. That has come really natural. But running routes and catching balls, that was a foreign thing.”

Hill says being reunited with his old BYU teammate, running back Jamaal Williams, who the Saints signed as a free agent from Detroit, has been a blast.

“It has been awesome,” Hill said. “Jamaal and I played for five years together at BYU, and I haven’t seen him or been a teammate of his for six years now, and it feels like we were just teammates last year. So to be able to play with him again is just awesome.”