Tavion Thomas will return to Utah for 2022 season

Utah running back Tavion Thomas scores a rushing touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s leading rusher in 2021 is coming back for one more run in 2022.

Tavion Thomas announced that he is putting the NFL on hold and will return to the Utes next year.

Thomas, a fourth-year sophomore, set a school record with 21 rushing touchdowns this past season, to go along with 1,108 yards rushing, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

“After talking with my family, I have decided to return for the 2022 season,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “I have unfinished business here in Utah. It’s important to me that I get my degree and show kids where I”m from that it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Thomas began his career at the University of Cincinnati. He transferred to Utah last season from Independence Community College, where he said at times he slept his car.

After overcoming early season fumble problems, the 6-2, 221-pound back exploded in the second half of the season, scoring 17 touchdowns in Utah’s final seven games. Thomas tied a school record with four touchdown runs in back-to-back games against UCLA and Stanford.

Thomas joins Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid and Cam Rising as Utes returning to school next season.

Utah is losing Devin Lloyd, Britain Covey, Nick Ford, TJ Pledger, Mika Tafua, Nephi Sewell and Cole Fotheringham to the NFL Draft.

Utah is coming off a 10-4 season, culminating with a 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.