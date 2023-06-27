SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has opted into the final year of his contract, and will make $11 million next season with the Jazz, as first reported by ESPN.

In his lone season with the Jazz, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 20 minutes per game for Utah. After coming over from the Lakers in the Patrick Beverley trade, Horton-Tucker played in 65 games, including 20 starts.

Horton-Tucker made 41.9 percent of his shots from the field, while hitting 28.6 percent from three-point range.

THT scored a career-high 41 points against San Antonio on March 29th, and topped the 20-point mark nine times, including the last four games of the year.

Horton-Tucker joins a crowded backcourt that includes Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji, rookie Keyonte George, and possibly Jordan Clarkson, who has yet to decide if he will pick up his $14.3 million player option.

Horton-Tucker, 22, played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, where he averaged 9.3 points per game.

THT will switch back to his old #5 next season. Last year, he wore #0, which is now owned by Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks.