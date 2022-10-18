SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season hasn’t started and the Utah Jazz already have its first victory.

On Tuesday morning, the team’s long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used in the team’s marketing plans going forward.

“That was weird. I saw that when you all did,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “Got to look into it.”

Cook and Smith are friends; Cook has even sat courtside with Smith for at least one Jazz game.

So, when Twitter users typed #TakeNote, an apple emoji would appear next to the hashtag, not a Utah Jazz note emoji.

The Jazz even played along, tweeting, “Happy to have everyone taking note.”

But later on Tuesday night, Smith apparently won the battle over the hashtag, tweeting, “Now we’re really ready for tomorrow night. #TakeNote

So now when Twitter users type #TakeNote, a Jazz note emoji once again appears next to the hashtag.

Apple Inc. unveiled the latest innovations with its iPad and Apple TV products on Tuesday, and Cook’s early morning tweet with the hashtag and a short video that also made use of the “Take Note” phrase was basically the kickoff to his company’s announcements.

The Jazz have “#TakeNote” on multiple displays in their arena, plus they have used it on merchandise. The team started using the hashtag in 2016, got away from it briefly and began using it again in 2019.

The Jazz tip off the season Wednesday night at home against Denver.