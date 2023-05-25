SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Syracuse High boys soccer team, the 12-seed coming into the 6A playoffs with a record of 8-7, completed a magical run in the 6A playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Skyridge to win the state championship.

This is the Titans’ first ever state soccer title.

“This is why we love sports, right?” said head coach Taylor Allen. “We were 6-6! But we knew we could hang with any team in the state, and we could beat any team in the state. This is the Hollywood ending.”

After a scoreless first half, Syracuse scored two goals in 39 seconds early in the second half.

Ryken Hamblin’s free kick found Easton Cragun, who headed in the first goal of the game to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

Then 39 seconds later, Jack Cook headed a pass to Ryker Smith, who acrobatically lifted the ball above in the goalkeeper’s head and in for an insurance goal.

“When it comes down to it, it comes down who is the best team in May,” Smith said. “Who is going to get down and do the dirty work, play their best, and that’s Syracuse, baby!”

Ty Richardson made that lead stand up with the shutout, as Syracuse finished the season with a record of 13-7.

Syracuse beat Layton, Roy and Farmington all on the road, before shocking top-seeded and undefeated Lone Peak in the semifinals.