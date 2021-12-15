Steven Ashworth scores career-high 27 as Utah State romps past Weber State, 95-80

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The weather outside was chilly, but Utah State was red hot.

Steven Ashworth scored a career-high 27 points, as the Aggies basketball team never trailed against Weber State in 95-80 victory Wednesday night at the Dee Events Center. The victory marked the most points by the Aggies in Ogden since a 107-93 win by USU on Dec. 22, 1987.

Utah State (8-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Ashworth, who made 7 of 11 three-pointers.

Brock Miller and Brandon Horvath scored 20 points apiece, while RJ Eytle-Rock added 11. Horvath posted his first double-double of the season with a game-high 14 rebounds.

USU recorded 23 assists Wednesday night, led by junior guard Rylan Jones, who had six.

The Aggies put up 59 points in the first half, and scored 45 points from behind the arc behind a season-high 15 triples in Ogden.

Weber State (9-2) also had four players finish in double figures in scoring, led by former Aggie Koby McEwen with 26.

Utah State jumped out to an early 10-0 lead capped by 3-pointer from Jones. The Wildcats got to within seven at 31-24 with 8:49 remaining in the first half, but that would be the closest it would get for the remainder of the game as a Jones layup and pair of Eytle-Rock triples would extend USU’s lead to 15 at 39-24.

The Aggies held a double-digit edge for the remainder of the half to take a 59-44 lead into the break. The 59 points marked the most by the Aggies since a 66-point first-half effort against Eastern Oregon on Dec. 28, 2019.

Weber State trimmed the lead to 11, 65-54, with under 15 minutes left to play. The Aggies then outscored the Wildcats, 25-9, over the next eight minutes to lead 90-63 with 6:35 to go.

The Wildcats responded with an 11-0 run to trim it to 90-74, but an Ashworth triple ended the Weber State run. The Aggie lead never wavered, and Utah State secured the 95-80 road win.

USU ended the night shooting season highs of 52.2 percent (36-of-69) from the field, 50.0 percent (15-of-30) from behind the arc and 100.0 percent (8-of-8) at the free throw line. Weber State shot 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the floor, 36.0 percent (9-of-25) from behind the 3-point line and 68.2 percent (15-of-22) at the charity stripe.

Utah State next takes on Iowa in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. (MT).