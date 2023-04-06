LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The exodus continues at Utah State.

First, head coach Ryan Odom left to become the head coach at VCU. On Monday, guards Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow announced they were entering the transfer portal. And today, leading scorer Steven Ashworth announced on Twitter that he is also entering the portal.

Ashworth will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“After constant thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ashworth wrote on Twitter. “Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I.”

Ashworth took over the starting point guard job eight games into the season after an injury to Rylan Jones, and went on to have the best year of his career.

Ashworth averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game — all career highs. Ashworth led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Missouri in the first round.

Ashworth made 43.4 percent of his three-pointers, which was the sixth best percentage in the nation.

There is speculation that the former Lone Peak High star may transfer to BYU, although nothing has been confirmed.

“I will always forever be grateful to Utah State for giving me a chance,” Ashworth wrote. “This university believed in me and allowed me to progress in my basketball career just how I envisioned as a kid.”