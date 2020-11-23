Start of Utes basketball season delayed until December 3rd

FILE – Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball against Utah game in Los Angeles, in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Eight players in head coach Larry Krystkowiak’s nine-man rotation in the 2019-20 season are back on the roster. It has Utah feeling confident about taking a leap forward from last season’s 8th place finish in the Pac-12 after posting the program’s fewest wins in a season since 2013.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Runnin' Utes will tip off the season against Washington, play at BYU on Dec. 12

Salt Lake City (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah basketball team was supposed to tip off the 2020-21 season this Wednesday night at the Huntsman Center against Dixie State.

But that game has been canceled, and now the season will begin December 3rd.

The Utah basketball program announced it will tip off the season at home against Washington on Thursday, Dec. 3, the first time it has tipped off the season with a conference game since 1925. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

Utah will play four non-conference games before resuming Pac-12 play. Utah will host Idaho State (12/8, 4:00 p.m.), play at BYU (12/12, TBD), then host Utah Valley (12/15, 5:00 p.m.) and Idaho (12/19, TBD).

The Utes will then play 19 more Pac-12 games beginning Dec. 22 at Arizona State. This will give Utah 24 regular season games before the Pac-12 Tournament.

Utah finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 16-15.

The Utah women’s basketball program will pause all basketball activities for the time being due to a COVID-19 positive case and resulting isolation of additional student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.

The Utes were scheduled to open the season with two home games this week, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, vs. Southern Utah, and Saturday, Nov. 28, vs. Utah Valley.