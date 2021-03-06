Springville wins 5A girls title game on buzzer-beater, defeats Farmington 39-38

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After losing in the 5A state title game last year, Springville did not want to let that happen again this year.

In a game that came down to the buzzer, senior Lauryn Deede came up clutch for the Red Devils. She hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer to beat Farmington 39-38.

“Honestly that’s what we said, if they score we’re going to score,” said Springville head coach Holli Averett. “They took it in I felt like they had so much composure.”

Springville led 18-13 at the half. Farmington tied the game up heading into the fourth quarter. With 15 seconds left the Phoenix’s Abigail Ferrell made a jump-shot that gave them the 38-37 lead. Then with 10 seconds to play Springville got the ball to Deede who got to the basket and scored the game-winning basket as the buzzer went off.

“I’m not sure yet, I’m not sure if it’s real yet but seems pretty real,” said Deede. “It’s amazing I mean we all worked so hard for it, I mean we finally got it.”

Springville shot 47 percent from the field and won the turnover margin, forcing nine Farmington turnovers while only committing seven.

Deede was the leading scorer for Springville finishing with 14 points, Addisyn Johnson pitched in with eight points and seven rebounds.

Delaney Baker helped Farmington keep the game close, leading all scorers in the game with 16 points. Ferrel added seven points and five rebounds as Farmington was looking to win their first state title in school history.