Springville, Lehi advance to 5A championship game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Springville High hasn’t won a state football championship in 36 years. But thanks to a last-second touchdown, the Red Devils are going to play for the title.

Ryder Burton hit Walker Deede for a 9-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game, as Springville knocked off 4-time defending state champion Orem at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 27-26.

The Red Devils rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes. Seth Rigtrup scored a 1-yard touchdown to pull Springville to within five points. Then Burton drove the Red Devils downfield in the final minutes, setting up the dramatic finish.

“I called the play, and I said, ‘Deede, go make a play,'” said Burton, who threw three touchdowns. “He said, ‘I got you.’ I rolled right, found him flowing, and did what I could to get it there. He made a heck of a snag. I looked around because I was so scared to see if he’d catch it or not. But then when I heard the crowd erupt. Everyone went psycho, it was crazy. It was a great feeling.”

Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half, one on a double-reverse flea-flicker to Cole Burton. But Orem rallied to take a 26-14 lead as Chase Tuatagaloa threw touchdown passes to Mack Hixson and Roger Saleapaga, while Kolton Brown scored on a 14-yard touchdown run.

But the Red Devils never quit and rallied for the thrilling victory.

“We’ve got some fight, there’s no question,” Burton said. “That takes some guys, and I’m so proud of everyone.”

Springville will take on Lehi for the 5A championship next Friday. The Pioneers ended Stansbury’s season with a 28-14 victory in the other semifinal showdown.

Jackson Brousseau threw for three touchdowns, two to Jaxson Christensen, while Carson Gonzalez busted off a 40-yard touchdown run, as the Pioneers pulled away for the victory.

“We played good, I mean it came through practice all week, worked hard, great game plan and just showed out here on the field,” Brousseau said. “Everyone was just doing their job. We had a great game plan, everyone just executed what they needed to and it worked out perfectly. I love those guys, they work hard everyday in practice just trust, trust each other.”

Ezra Harris threw two touchdowns to Dylan Hamilton for the Stallions, but the Lehi defense shut Stansbury out in the second half.

Springville and Lehi will play for the 5A championship on November 19th at 11:00 a.m.