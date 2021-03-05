Springville, Farmington to play for 5A girls championship

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Farmintgton High girls basketball team will play for its first ever state championship.

The Phoenix used a huge second half to blow past Olympus Friday night, 59-39. Valerie Kunzler and Delaney Baker each scored 13 points for Farmington, which outscored the Titans in the second half 37-15. Baker also pulled down 11 rebounds, while Amber Bedded added 11 points for the Phoenix. Alyssa Blanck led Olympus with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

In the other 5A semifinal, Springville beat Lehi, 49-42, to advance to its second straight state championship game. Addisyn Johnson led the Red Devils with 15 points, while Kayla Jackson hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Macie Warren paced the Pioneers with 20 points.

Springville (21-2) and Farmington (20-1) will play for the 5A championship Saturday at 7:30 at Salt Lake Community College.