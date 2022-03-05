PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After winning last year’s state title on a buzzer-beater, this year’s championship wasn’t quite as dramatic for the Springville High girls basketball team. But it was just as rewarding.

Kayla Porray scored 16 points, while Brooke Pennington added 15, as the Red Devils beat top-seeded Lehi to win its second straight title, 54-43.

“It was a little easier on the heart this year,” said Springville head coach Holli Averett. “But it was still so exciting. I’m so proud of these girls for all the work they put in off-season, during the season. It wasn’t easy.”

Springville used a second quarter run to take a 30-20 lead into the half. After a low-scoring third quarter, the Porray made back to back buckets in the fourth to help the Red Devils withstand a Lehi rally.

“It’s a big deal, going back-to-back,” Porray said. “That doesn’t happen a lot. We’re a pretty small team, but I’m so proud of my team. We played hard, we played Red Devil basketball, and it shows it.”

Ellie Esplin added 13 points for Springville, while Tara Smith and Maci Wall led Lehi with 14 points apiece.

Springille made 20 of 27 free throws, and forced 15 turnovers by the Pioneers. Esplin and Ash Mousser each had four steals for the Red Devils.

This is the third straight season Springville has ended Lehi’s season. The Red Devils beat the Pioneers in the last two 5A semifinals.