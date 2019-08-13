Special Olympians show skills on golf course

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Open tees off this week at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

The tournament starts on Friday, but there are pro-ams leading up to it, and one of the hilites of the week is the Special Olympics Short Game challenge.

“It’s definitely one of the hilites,” said Devin Dehlin, the executive director of the Utah Section PGA. “I think everybody, whether you’re a player, a Special Olympics athlete, a sponsor, whoever it is, we always look forward to Monday afternoon for sure.”

D’Arcy Pignanelli, the executive of the Utah Special Olympics added, “Special Olympics is about training and competing and they’re competing today and it’s very fun.”

Special Olympic athletes are paired with celebrities like Ron Boone or Scott Mitchell. Each team chooses a hat color, and it’s an alternate shot format.

There are prizes for the winning team, but everybody is a winner.