SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Sports has always helped bring people together. On Monday at the Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan, there was an event that brought Special Olympians together.

Unified Sports is one of the platforms of Utah First Lady Abby Cox.

“Unified Sports brings kids together from all abilities to play on a team together,” the First Lady said. “It creates unity, it creates inclusion, it’s just the most beautiful thing you’ll ever witness.”

235 students from 8 different middle schools took part in today’s kickoff, many getting their first experience with the game of golf.

Glenmoor Head professional Darci Olsen said “If we don’t grow the game and make it accessible for everyone, then it doesn’t thrive and it doesn’t continue on and what better way to spend our day than to have these kids out here, this is so awesome.”

Former Governor Gary Herbert was one of the speakers at the event. “This is really a great event to help these kids learn some skills, associate, make new friends.”

There was equipment provided to make it easier for the kids, and members of the Utah Section PGA were there to help teach the game. And the joy from the kids made it all worthwhile.

Olsen was asked if there anything better than seeing the smiles on these kids faces.

“No,” she said without hesitation. “Even my staff, I looked over and they were all smiling with tears in their eyes, this makes it worthwhile for us to come.”

First Lady Cox added, “You see kids playing on a team together and they’re as excited for the opposition team as they are for their own team and I’m telling you, it’s exactly what we need right now, it’s exactly what the world needs right now and that’s why it’s important to me.”