PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Spanish Fork softball dynasty continues.

The Dons scored eight runs in the last two innings to pull away from Bountiful to win its third consecutive 5A softball state championship.

Spanish Fork has won six of the last eight state titles.

“We are fighters,” said head coach Natalie Jarvis. “I knew our bats would come alive. The struggled today, but they came alive when they needed to. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Bountiful broke a scoreless tie in the 5th inning on an RBI base hit by Melissa Turpin. A throwing error by the Dons brought two more runs home for the Redhawks, who needed to beat Spanish Fork twice to win its first state title.

Spanish Fork exploded for five runs in the bottom of the 5th. Peyton Hall drove home the first run with an RBI double off the wall in right field. It was 3-2 when Paige Pierce came through with a three-run home run to dead center to give Spanish Fork the lead for good.

“That felt so good,” Pierce said. “I knew I had to come through for my team after that error. So I knew I had to come out and make up for it. That was such a great payday for us.”

Tatum Hall added a three-run home run in the sixth inning for the Dons. Avery Sapp went the distance on the mound, as Spanish Fork ended the season with a record of 28-2.

“I’ve just been very grateful to play with these girls,” Sapp said. “I can’t believe it’s come to an end, and I’m glad we ended on a high note.”

The Dons won the first game of the best-of-three series Thursday night, 1-0.