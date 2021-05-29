Spanish Fork wins 5A State Championship defeats Maple Mountain,14-3

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After dropping Game Two to Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork bounced back in a big way to win the 5A Championship in a Game Three blowout.

The Dons blew the game open in the fourth inning leading 6-2 at the end of the inning. Spanish Fork starting pitcher Zac Dart came up big at the plate, hitting a two run homerun to give the Dons some breathing room.

“This is a bunch of dudes who are fighters, we’re a bunch of dudes who love each other who are going to compete until the bitter end,” said Dart. “After that first game we were a little rocked, that was a tough game for us but we knew we would come out battling.”

And battle they did, Spanish Fork got the bats rolling in their second game of the day. They had 19 hits and put up 14 runs after they put up five runs in game two.

“They’ve been through a grinder at the middle of the year and those guys could have nailed it in, but they did an absolute unbelievable job sticking with us,” said head coach Casey Nelson. “Trusting the coaches and trusting each other I’m just proud of them.”

Eight different players drove in at least a run for the Dons as their bats came alive at the best possible time.

Spanish Fork defeated Maple Mountain 2-1 in the best of 3 series to secure the 5A State Championship for the Dons.