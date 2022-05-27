PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Spanish Fork rode the arm of Avery Sapp and the bat of Tatum Hall and cruised to its second straight 5A state softball championship.

Sapp struck out 10 batters, while Hall belted a 2-run home run in the 5th inning, as the Dons beat Lehi, 4-0. Spanish Fork won the first game of the best-of-three series on Thursday, 15-2.

In the playoffs, Sapp struck out 79 batters, while allowing just 17 hits as the Dons were a perfect 7-0.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Sapp said. “It comes with hard work and grit, and we just showed that very well. I think we’ve worked really hard to come this far, and I’m so grateful right now and I can’t even stand it right now.”

Peyton Hall gave the Dons a 1-0 lead with an RBI triple in the third inning. Tatum Hall then drilled a 2-run blast in the 5th, which should have been a 3-run blast, but one of the runners was called out after being redirected and grabbed by a coach. Even without that run, Sapp had all the run support she needed.

“I’m overjoyed, excited, blessed,” said head coach Natalie Jarvis. “Very blessed to have this team and be their coach. I’m just so honored to be their coach.”

After piling up 15 run on 16 hits in Game 1, Grace Humes held the Dons at bay for most of the game for Lehi, allowing just four runs on six hits.

Spanish Fork finishes the season on a 14-game winning streak, and ends the season with a record of 28-4.