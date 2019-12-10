South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley transferring to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There is going to be some stiff competition for the Utah starting quarterback job next season.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who started three seasons for the Gamecocks, will transfer to Utah for his final year of eligibility, he announced Monday.
As a graduate transfer, Bentley, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in South Carolina’s first game of the year, will be eligible to play for the Utes in the upcoming 2020 season.
Bentley finished his South Carolina career 19-14 as the starter with 7,527 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.
He will compete with Texas transfer Cam Rising, Baylor transfer Peyton Powell and current backup quarterback Jason Shelley for the starting job.
Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season, going 4-3 with 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He became a captain for the first time as a sophomore in 2017 and held the designation throughout the rest of his career.