South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley transferring to Utah

Sports

Grad transfer threw 55 career touchdowns before suffering foot injury

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Columbia, S.C. Bentley has only one concern in fall camp, improving enough to make the Gamecocks contenders in the Southeastern Conference. The team’s fate will rest on how well the junior with the big arm develops in South Carolina’s faster-paced attack. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There is going to be some stiff competition for the Utah starting quarterback job next season.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who started three seasons for the Gamecocks, will transfer to Utah for his final year of eligibility, he announced Monday.

As a graduate transfer, Bentley, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in South Carolina’s first game of the year, will be eligible to play for the Utes in the upcoming 2020 season.

Bentley finished his South Carolina career 19-14 as the starter with 7,527 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

He will compete with Texas transfer Cam Rising, Baylor transfer Peyton Powell and current backup quarterback Jason Shelley for the starting job.

Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season, going 4-3 with 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He became a captain for the first time as a sophomore in 2017 and held the designation throughout the rest of his career.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Jazz lose to Oklahoma City, 104-90

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz lose to Oklahoma City, 104-90"

Going Agg Episode 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 7"

Utes to face Texas in Alamo Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes to face Texas in Alamo Bowl"

Weber State beats Kennesaw State, 26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weber State beats Kennesaw State, 26-20"

Utes lose in Pac-12 Title Game to Oregon, 37-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes lose in Pac-12 Title Game to Oregon, 37-15"

Utes lose to Oregon, 37-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes lose to Oregon, 37-15"
More Sports

Don't Miss