South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley transferring to Utah

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Columbia, S.C. Bentley has only one concern in fall camp, improving enough to make the Gamecocks contenders in the Southeastern Conference. The team’s fate will rest on how well the junior with the big arm develops in South Carolina’s faster-paced attack. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There is going to be some stiff competition for the Utah starting quarterback job next season.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who started three seasons for the Gamecocks, will transfer to Utah for his final year of eligibility, he announced Monday.

Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019

As a graduate transfer, Bentley, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in South Carolina’s first game of the year, will be eligible to play for the Utes in the upcoming 2020 season.

Bentley finished his South Carolina career 19-14 as the starter with 7,527 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

He will compete with Texas transfer Cam Rising, Baylor transfer Peyton Powell and current backup quarterback Jason Shelley for the starting job.

Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season, going 4-3 with 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He became a captain for the first time as a sophomore in 2017 and held the designation throughout the rest of his career.



