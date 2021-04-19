Antron, son of Scottie Pippen, dies at 33

FILE – In this March 13, 2015, file photo, former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in rural Arkansas are investigating the theft of more than $50,000 worth of equipment from a farm in Hamburg, Ark., owned by Pippen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(ABC4) – Antron Pippen, the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has died, his father confirmed in a Monday tweet.

“I am heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Scottie says. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

Scottie went on to say that Antron suffered from chronic asthma.

“If he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.”

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Zt3wo8wpcg — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. 🙏🏾 (3/3) pic.twitter.com/eYyQ6pcdtx — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

According to TMZ, Antron was born in 1987 to Karen McCollum. She and Scottie married in 1988, but split in 1990.

Antron played basketball briefly at South Georgia Technical College. The school paid tribute to their former player shortly after news of his death broke.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

Scottie did not reveal the cause of his 33-year-old son’s death.