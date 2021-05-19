Smith’s Ballpark announces return to full capacity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some great news for Salt Lake Bees fans.

The team has announced Smith’s Ballpark will return to full capacity starting Thursday, May 27, ahead of a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express.

The Bees opened their season on May 5 after having their entire season canceled last year due to the pandemic. It was the first summer in 118 years that no professional baseball was played in Utah.

While the gates will now be fully opened to fans at Smith’s Ballpark, the ballgame atmosphere has not yet completely returned. Due to Major League Baseball guidelines, the field level at the stadium is off-limits to anyone other than the teams and umpires during the game.

In-game promotional elements, such as the fan-favorite Produce Race, the mascot, “Bumble,” and other between-inning games and activities have also had to be reimagined. For instance, the Produce Race now takes place as a prerecorded video on the outfield scoreboard, while Bumble can be seen only on the upper deck level of the stadium.

Still, management is happy to have any kind of baseball with fans in attendance at the ballpark again.

Prior to Opening Day earlier this month, Bees general manager Marc Amicone told ABC4 about his excitement to be back at Smith’s Ballpark.

“We have some really loyal group of fans, and I’m picturing in my mind right now that it’s going to be a fun, exciting day for all of us to be back in the ballpark, no question.”

All tickets will need to be purchased online and the team recommends everyone purchase their tickets before arriving at the ballpark.

Fans can purchase tickets for any of the games during the Memorial Day weekend series here.

The Bees’ will hold a Military Appreciation Night for their game on Saturday, May 29. All military members and first responders can purchase tickets on the Bees website.