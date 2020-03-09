SLCC head coach Kyle Taylor joins Real Sports Live

Taylor has led the Bruins to a 29-4 record headed into the NJCAA Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In his first year at the helm, Kyle Taylor has led the Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball team to an already outstanding season.

Taylor has led the Bruins to a #5 national ranking, a 29-4 record and into the NJCAA playoffs, which begin next week in Hutchinson, Kansas.

SLCC will learn its seed in the 24-team tournament on Monday.

Taylor, a former assistant at Utah State under Tim Duryea, joined Real Sports Live to talk about the Bruins success and the team’s chances of winning a third national title.

