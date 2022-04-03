SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The official NBA team of Detroit, the Detroit Pistons, announced today that they have signed Salt Lake City Stars guard, Carsen Edwards, to a two-year contract.

This call up from an NBA minor league team to an official NBA team is the first of the season for the Stars and the seventh since the team moved to Salt Lake City before the 2016-17 season.

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA G League season, Edwards started in 30 of the 31 games he played in, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.1% from deep. His average points per game being the second highest in franchise history.

The SLC star scored 30 points or more in 11 of the games he played in throughout the season, breaking his personal record as well as the record for the most points scored in a game in SLC Star history on March 2, scoring 46 points against the Iowa Wolves.

As stated by the official press release, Edwards leaves the Stars as the team’s fourth all-time leading scorer with a total of 827 points.