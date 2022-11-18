SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Skyridge High School football team won its first ever state title, shutting down high-powered Corner Canyon in the 6A championship game, 17-7.

McCae Hillstead threw for 182 yards and two touchdown passes, while the Falcons defense harrassed Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson all game long.

“It feels good,” said Hillstead, who completed 18 of 32 passes. “A lot of hard work, and that’s where it gets you. Sacrifice gets you the greatest reward, so it feels great.”

“Our defense was flying around,” said tight end Josh Davis. “They’re a bunch of ballhawks. We game planned all week, we studied film and we knew exactly what they were going to run.”

Hillstead threw a 32-yard TD pass to Kyle Valdez to open the scoring in the first quarter. The Chargers tied the game when Wilson found Tate Kjar on a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Kjar later had to leave the game with a shoulder injury, greatly impacting the Chargers offensive attack.

An Ian Keesler 23-yard field goal gave Skyridge a 10-7 lead at the half. The only touchdown in the second half came on an 11-yard TD pass from Hillstead to Jace Doman.

Any hope of a Corner Canyon comeback ended when the Falcons defense came up with a stop on 4th and goal from the four-yard line with five minutes to play.

“First title ever, it means the world,” said Skyridge running back Tate Walker. “This senior class deserves it, so we’re happy to be marked down as the first ever.”

La’akea Kalama had 10 catches for 71 yards for the Falcons, while Quin Hale led the Charger with eight receptions for 63 yards.

This was head coach Jon Lehman’s final game as head coach, as he will becomes Skyridge’s athletic director next year.

“It’s been fun for me,” Lehman said. “It’s been an honor just to be a part of it. We’ve had a lot of good people come and go. We’ve had a ton of community support, and so it’s been a fun ride to be a part of it.”

The Falcons avenged its only loss of the season to finish 13-1 on the year.