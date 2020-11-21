Sky View wins second straight 4A title, beating Pine View, 39-33

Kasen Carlsen accounts for four total touchdowns in Bobcats' 25th straight win

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The eight hour bus ride was well worth it for the Sky View football team.

Kasen Carlsen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, as Sky View held off Pine View for its second straight 4A state championship, 39-33, on the campus of Dixie State University.

The victory was Sky View’s 25th in a row.

Trey Nyman and Titan Saxton both caught 22-yard touchdown passes from Carlsen in the first half, as the Bobcats built a 20-13 lead at the break.

Carlsen rushed for two second half touchdowns, while Bryce Larsen provided the final nail in the coffin with a 67-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.

Sean Tempest added a 4-yard touchdown run for Sky View.

Brayden Bunnell threw four touchdowns for the Panthers, three to Preston Mann, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bobcats from capping a perfect 13-0 season.