SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The state of Utah will be well-represented at this year’s NFL Pro Bowl, as six players with local ties earned Pro Bowl honors Wednesday.

Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner makes the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in his career. Wagner leads the Seattle Seahawks with 92 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker and former BYU star Fred Warner earns Pro Bowl honors for the second straight season, and the third time in his career. Warner leads the Niners with 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Former Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson is headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Johnson leads the Chicago Bears with four interceptions, including one pick-six this season.

Rookie Puka Nacua has had a record-breaking season for the Los Angeles Rams, earning the former BYU star Pro Bowl honors. Nacua has 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns. Nacua needs just four catches for 29 yards in the Rams finale against San Francisco to break the NFL rookie records in both categories.

Former Desert Hills High School star offensive lineman Penei Sewell is going to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three-year career. Sewell is the best run-blocking tackle in the NFL and he’s allowed just one sack for the Detroit Lions all season.

Rashid Shaheed is going to the Pro Bowl for the first time as a kick returner. The former Weber State star has 321 yards and one punt return for a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints.

Former Southern Utah defensive back Miles Killebrew makes the Pro Bowl as a special teamer. Killebrew has blocked two punts for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

The Pro Bowl will be played February 4th in Orlando.