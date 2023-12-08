SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Both of Utah’s starting safeties have declared for the NFL Draft.

Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop both announced they were leaving school to prepare for the NFL Draft in April. Both players will not play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern on December 23rd.

Vaki became a national star this season whey he started playing both ways as a safety on defense and a running back on offense.

Vaki earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors as an all-purpose player this past season, recording 51 tackles, two sacks and one interception as a safety. Vaki also rushed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 11 passes for 203 yards and two more TD’s, appearing in seven games on both offense and defense.

“This decision does not come lightly, but I believe it is the best path for me to pursue my dreams of playing professional football,” Vaki wrote in a social media post. “While I am excited about this next chapter, ‘A Utah Man Am I’ is what I’ll always be. This program will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Bishop, a team captain, was a second team All-Pac-12 safety in 2023, as he recorded 60 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Bishop played in 35 games for the Utes, making 29 starts.

“The University of Utah took me in with open arms and treated me like family from the first time I stepped foot on campus,” Bishop said. “The memories I built at Utah are everlasting.”

Bishop and Vaki join wide receiver DeVaughn Vele as players declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah’s defense will now be extremely depleted in the Las Vegas Bowl without Bishop, Vaki, injured starters Jonah Elliss and Lander Barton, and starting cornerback JT Broughton, who entered the transfer portal.

Utah will take on Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 23rd on ABC4.