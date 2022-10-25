HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – From Lauri Markkanen, to Jarred Vanderbilt, to Kelly Olynyk, the Utah Jazz have got huge contributions from some rather unknown players this season.

Add Simone Fontecchio to the list.

Not counting his 9-second NBA debut in the season opener against Denver, Fontecchio saw his first NBA action Monday night against Houston and make quite an impact.

In just 16 minutes in the second half, Fontecchio scored 13 points, making 5-of-9 shots from the field, including 3-for-5 from three-point range, as the Jazz almost pulled out its fourth straight victory to open the season.

“It definitely felt good,” the 26-year-old rookie forward said after the 114-108 loss. “I’m really happy I could help the team tonight, getting on the floor and getting some real minutes. I got the opportunity to get loose a little bit after a while and get used to the rhythm. After that, I really felt good.”

A native of Italy, Fontecchio played in Spain for last year before signing a two-year deal with the Jazz in July. He said he wasn’t that nervous playing in his first real NBA game.

“When I’m out there, I just try to be focused on what I have to do,” Fontecchio said. “I’m not really thinking about this is the NBA, I’m playing and it’s amazing. Even if it is amazing. But I’m just trying to stay focused.”

“Simone was great,” said Utah head coach Will Hardy. “He gave us a lift. He can really shoot the ball and he knows how to play. Simone came in and gave us a real lift on the offensive end on the second night of a back-to-back.”

On a team lacking true stars, Fontecchio is just another example of what these hard-working Jazz players can do when their number is called.

“We’ve got trust in everybody down the whole line,” said guard Jordan Clarkson. “We competed a lot in training camp and saw what everybody could do. Simone did that tonight. He knocked down shots and gave us a chance to win the game.”

“I’m really happy that they have this confidence in me,” Fontecchio said. “It’s such an amazing team and such a great group of guys. Everybody is so supportive. Everybody takes care of each other, and it’s a really nice group of guys.”

The Jazz (3-1) will get another shot at Houston Wednesday night at home.