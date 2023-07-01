SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After losing in a playoff in last year’s Utah State Am, Simon Kwon dominated in the championship match on Saturday, and defeated Layton High graduate David Liechty to win the 125th edition of the tournament.

Kwon, a former Skyline High star who last year competed for Cal, jumped out to the early lead in the 36-hole championship match. Kwon was 4-up after the first 18 holes, and cruised to the victory, 6 and 5 at Salt Lake Country Club.

Kwon, the grandson of Hall of Fame golfer Johnny Miller, said losing in such heartbreaking fashion last year, motivated him this week.

“Every time I get down or lose a hole, I just remembered the feeling of losing last year,” Kwon said. “I just really do not like losing. That feeling is the worst thing ever, so it has motivated me throughout this entire year. I think I really worked my way to winning the State Am.”

Kwon defeated Josh Howe 5 and 4 Friday morning, then dispatched of 2008 State Am champ Dan Horner 5 and 3 in the afternoon to reach the championship match.

The 18-year-old Liechty, who will attend Utah Tech after serving a church mission, upset top-seeded Peter Kim in the Round of 16. But his magical run came to an end Saturday.

“It was a good week,” Liechty said. “Like I said, my goal was to make it to match play and see how far I could go. I’m definitely happy with how far I made it. I would have liked to have taken it a little farther, but second is not too bad.”

The Utah State Am is the longest continuously held golf tournament in the entire world.