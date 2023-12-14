PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – No Lauri Markkanen, no Keyonte George, no John Collins, no Jordan Clarkson, no problem.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points, while Simone Fontecchio scored 24, as the Jazz led by as many as 30 against the Portland Trail Blazers and held on for a 122-114 victory.

The win was Utah’s second road victory of the year, and the first since November 10th.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 23 points for Utah, who have won back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Fontecchio made all five of his three-point attempts, finishing with 24 points on just eight shots.

Walker Kessler flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Ochai Agbaji added 16 points off the bench, while rookie Taylor Hendricks matched a career high with 10 points.

Kelly Olynyk scored just two points, but had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Utah led 67-52 at the half, and stretched the lead to as many as 33 points in the third quarter, before Portland rallied late in the fourth to make the score respectable.

The Jazz shot 53.3 percent from the field, and held Portland to just 41.7 percent.

Rookie guard Scoot Henderson had a career-high 23 points and 10 assists to lead the Trail Blazers (6-17).

Earlier in the day, the Jazz got good news when an MRI revealed no significant damage to rookie Keyonte George’s ankle. George did play against Portland, and will be held out against Sacramento on Saturday before being re-evaluated when the team returns home.

Markkanen, who scored 23 points against New York on Wednesday, did not play the second game of a back-to-back, but is expected to play against the Kings.

The Jazz (9-16) will try to win three in a row for the first time this year when they take on the Kings in Sacramento Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.