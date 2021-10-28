Seven Jazz players score in double figures in 122-91 blowout over Houston

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks next to Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic led seven Utah Jazz players in double figures with 19 points in a 122-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Utah is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2008-09 season.

Joining Bogdanovic in double figures were Rudy Gobert (16 points), Jordan Clarkson (16), Donovan Mitchell (15), Joe Ingles (14), Eric Paschall (13) and Hassan Whiteside (10).

“I think every night, it’s going to be a different player playing good basketball,” Bogdanovic said. “But at the end of the night, as long as we’re getting the win, we’re all going to be happy.”

“We had to turn back our defensive mentality that we’ve been playing with since the preseason,” said Clarkson. “That’s really it. When we’re getting stops and running, we’re kind of hard, not kind of, but really hard to beat.”

The Jazz led by 21 at the half and by as many as 36 in the fourth quarter.

Houston used a 10-0 run to get within 18 points, but Utah went on a 26-8 run to blow the game wide open.

“We were still able to hold the lead, but they turned it up a little bit and I think we did a good job of settling back in,” Ingles saids. “Our young guys did a good job at the end of the game of controlling the game in the last few minutes.”

“I thought our guards did a really good job of containing,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “They’ve got some guys who are fast and can play off the dribble. I thought that was the best we’ve run and shared the ball. I thought that was reflected in our catch-and-shoot, too.”

Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.

Houston’s shooting struggled, particularly from behind the 3-point line. The Rockets made just 9 of 44 from beyond the arc, just 20.5%.

Utah, on the other hand, frequently had wide-open looks against Houston’s inexperienced defense and made 16 of 46 for 34.8%. Ingles made 4 of 9 from 3.

Utah owned the perimeter but also had the edge inside, outscoring Houston 46-40 in the paint and outrebounding the Rockets 58-41. Gobert, who entered the game as the league’s leading rebounder with 19.0 per game, led Utah with 14 rebounds in just 28 minutes.

The Jazz led 61-40 at halftime and led by as many as 36 points in the game.

Utah has won five of the past six meetings against Houston.

Houston shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Porter had five points and two assists in 19 minutes.

Eric Pascall was listed as questionable with a facial infection, but he played 21 minutes and scored 13 points. Rudy Gay, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a right heel injury, traveled with the team.

The Jazz (4-0) are one of just two undefeated teams left in the NBA, along with the Golden State Warriors. Utah will continue it’s three-game road trip Saturday night at Chicago.