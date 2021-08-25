Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

FILE – Serena Williams of the US plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women’s singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. Williams added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 pulling out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

(ABC4) – Another big-name tennis player has pulled out from the US Open. Serena Williams revealed Wednesday she is withdrawing due to a torn hamstring.

According to ESPN, Williams has not competed since injuring her right leg during the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June. Williams posted to Instagram early Wednesday morning, saying the decision was made “after careful consideration.”

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Dominic Thiem have also withdrawn from the US Open, ESPN reports. Injuries are also to blame for all three sitting out – Federer, his knee; Nadal, his foot; Thiem, his wrist.

“I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams says in her post. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She did not perform at the Olympics in Tokyo.