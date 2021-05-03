Second date at Arizona Diamondbacks game goes viral thanks to nosey friend on Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ – JUNE 15: General view of the exterior of Chase Field before the Major League Baseball game between the San Francisco Giants the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 15, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (ABC4) – A second date can be a little awkward. Of course, when friends get wind of the outing, they’re naturally going to be curious how it turns out.

One friend with a notable social media following took to Twitter to ask the Arizona Diamondbacks how his buddy was doing on his date at the ballpark on Saturday.

The ensuing hilarious Twitter thread took the internet by storm over the week.

The saga began with gaming YouTuber Connor Buckley, known to his fans as “Buck Army,” tweeting at the baseball club, asking them to put the couple on TV so he could check out how the date was unfolding.

Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going??? — BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021

After identifying his friend’s location and describing his outfit, the couple was located by the team’s social media crew. From there, a play-by-play of the off-field action followed.

Body language looks good – they seem comfortable. They just laughed too. Stay tuned for more… — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

After a few minutes, the couple realized they were going viral on Twitter.

Do they know? They're laughing at something on his phone… — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

The team responded by putting them up on the video board in the outfield at Chase Field. Fortunately, they were spared the embarrassment of not being a part of a “Kiss Cam” segment.

Other MLB teams became invested in the love story unfolding in Phoenix.

This brought us joy, atDbacks. Fantastic work. pic.twitter.com/B6vLYsj7Wl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 2, 2021

The fun continued when the team gifted the pair a couple of keepsakes for their now very public second date; a couple of game-used baseballs. The photo of the couple was even more ironic considering the guy was wearing a hat that read “CAMERA SHY,” which seems unlikely because according to his Twitter bio, he runs a YouTube channel with more than 100,000 subscribers.

But the question on everyone’s mind: is there gonna be a third date?? https://t.co/9O4SrYMPWo pic.twitter.com/7HNPqRQzva — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

Although the Diamondbacks dropped the game in a 14-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies, the story off the playing surface, on the third-base line of the bleachers, made the night at the stadium a memorable one.

Love was the real winner tonight. pic.twitter.com/o9wscUlUCn — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

However, the question lingered: Would there be a third date? Absolutely.

Locally, baseball action is set to begin this month for both the Salt Lake Bees and the Ogden Raptors. As one couple found out, thanks to a nosey friend and an accommodating ballclub, heading to the game can make for an unforgettable night out.