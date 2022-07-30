SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Jefferson Savarino scored a dramatic goal in the 95th minute as Real Salt Lake battled back to earn a 2-2 draw on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Justin Meram found an unmarked Savarino at top of the six-yard box, and he blasted his team-leading fifth goal of the season past San Jose keeper JT Marcinkowski as RSL earned a point on the road.

San Jose scored first on a penalty kick by Christian Espinoza in the 12th minute after RSL defender Justen Glad was called for a hand ball in the box.

But RSL leveled the match at one when Andrew Brody assisted on Jasper Loefellsend’s first career MLS goal in the 21st minute.

It stayed 1-1 until the 62nd minute, when Zac MacMath’s goal kick went awry and was taken by Espinoza, who quickly set up Jeremy Ebobisse, who beat MacMath for his 12th goal of the year.

RSL had a chance to knot the score in the 87th minute but Rubio Rubin’s close-range right-footer was saved by Marcinkowski.

However, Meram and Savarino saved the day in stoppage time as RSL avoided its second straight loss.

Real Salt Lake was efficient with its opportunities, placing six of its 12 shots on frame. San Jose, which won the possession battle at 62 percent, had 14 shots, putting four on frame.

With the draw, Real Salt Lake falls back to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 9-7-7.

RSL next hosts conference-leading LAFC Saturday, August 8th at 8:00 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium.