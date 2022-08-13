SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah State star Sam Merrill is being reunited with another Aggie great, Neemias Queta, in Sacramento.

Merrill signed a 2-year partially guaranteed free agent deal with the Sacramento Kings, where he will join Queta, a first round draft pick in 2021.

Merrill was a second round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, where he was a part of the NBA Championship team, before being traded to the Memphis in the off-season.

The former Bountiful High star played in 30 games for the Bucks during his rookie season, but appeared in only six games for the Grizzlies, averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game. Merrill also played for the G League Memphis Hustle.

Merrill and Queta led Utah State to two Mountain West Conference Tournament championships in 2019 and 2020. Merrill earned Mountain West MVP honors in 2019.

Merrill and Queta are the only Utah State players currently in the NBA.