LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah State star Sam Merrill capped an incredible summer with a 27-point performance in the Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 99-78 win over Houston.

Merrill, who was named to the Summer League First Team, made 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 6 of 12 three-pointers in the title game. The Bountiful High product led the entire Summer League with 25 three-pointers made.

“(I was) just trying to stay confident,” said Merrill. “I’ve put in a lot of work and the shots that I’ve made are the shots that I’ve worked on a lot, so for me it’s about staying confident, trying to have some swagger out there and trying to do what I do. There’s going to be nights like last night where I don’t shoot as well, but I feel good if I keep shooting and get the shots that I like that most of them are going to go in.”

In five games in Vegas, Merrill led Cleveland in scoring at 20.8 points per game, and made 45 percent of his three-point shots.

Merrill has played in a total of 41 NBA games in three seasons with Milwaukee, Memphis and Cleveland. The second round pick is hoping his performance this summer will earn him a spot in the Cavs’ rotation this coming season.

Merrill is Utah State’s second all-time leading scorer, and led the Aggies to three NCAA Tournament bids during his tenure in Logan.