SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake Community College baseball team has been doing a lot of celebrating. They just wrapped up the regional title to qualify for their first ever Junior College World Series.

“They just keep grinding,” said David “DG” Nelson, SLCC’s head baseball coach. “It’s kind of fun to just watch them buy into that.”

Nelson has been the head coach at SLCC for 19 years. He’s had some good teams during that time, but this group might be his best.

“We have some great kids that just refuse to lose, and they play the game the right way and they play hard. What a high character group,” Nelson said.

Nothing seems to slow them down. They’ve overcome some injuries this year, and their athleticism has carried them.

“We have continued to execute, and our ERA is as low as anybody, and our fielding percentage and athleticism are off the charts,” Nelson said.

The Bruins will be one of 10 teams at the World Series, which starts Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado. And Nelson thinks they have a good chance to win it all.

“I think we’re capable and that definitely is the goal,” Nelson said. “We’re going to go give it a run. Our key is to play our style of baseball. If we play the style of baseball that we do, letting our athleticism show off, I like our chances. Our key is to do us, and if we do that, I’m going to like the outcome.”