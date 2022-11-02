SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – November is here which means it’s officially FIFA 2022 Qatar Men’s World Cup month. While the World Cup is taking place over 7,700 miles away from Salt Lake City, a study from WalletHub has found the Utah capitol ranked ninth overall as one of the best U.S. cities for soccer.

The study examined over 290 U.S. cities that have at least one team in either Major League Soccer (MLS), United Soccer League (USL), National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), or a team in men’s or women’s college soccer program. Salt Lake City, which is home of MLS’ Real Salt Lake (RSL) and multiple men’s and women’s college teams, scored particularly high in a few key categories.

Among cities with MLS teams – including Seattle, Los Angeles, New York and Austin – the study found Salt Lake City has the third best fans in the league, ahead of Seattle and Salt Lake’s fiercest rivals, Kansas City. Real Salt Lake also reportedly has the fifth best season-ticket price for MLS games and is considered the second-best city in midsize markets, which the study says is cities with a population between 100,000 and 300,000 people.

So what makes a good soccer fan? According to WalletHub’s experts, engagement.

“[A good soccer fan] enjoys watching the sport live and on video and has a team at the domestic and international and national level that they can support and can argue and cheer with others,” commented University of Central Arkansas Men’s Soccer Head Coach Frank Kohlenstein. “They feel the joy and the despair of supporting their team.”

Real Salt Lake has no shortage of supporters. Out of 17 home games played at America First Field, RSL announced it had sold out the stadium all 17 times. Whether the fans sat with the rambunctious supporter’s group “La Barra” in the south end of the stadium or in the relatively tame family section in the northwest corner, RSL fans are passionate about their team.

Salt Lake City wasn’t the only Utah city to make the list, either. While the state’s capitol ranked the highest at No. 9, Orem ranked 129, Provo came in at 188, Logan at 205, Ogden at 242, Cedar City at 273, and St. George at 287.

While the 2022 RSL season has come to an end, Utah soccer fans will still be cheering this month when the United States Men’s National Team kicks off its run in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament on Nov. 21 against Wales.