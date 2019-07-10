Salt Lake Bees rank top 25 in MiLB merchandise sales

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4News) – The Salt Lake Bees have ranked in the top 25 in Minor League Baseball merchandise sales for the 13th consecutive year.

The Bees have made the top 25 list every year since 2006 when the club changed its name from the Salt Lake Stingers to the Salt Lake Bees.

Bees President Marc Amicone said, “Placing in the Top 25 amongst the 160 Minor League Baseball teams for 13 years straight is a testament to a great brand and great fan support from the Salt Lake community. Last year was a record year for our team store and we look forward to breaking that record again in 2019.”

The Bees Team Store is the official store of the Salt Lake Bees, operating a location at Smith’s Ballpark that is open during game days and online at www.BeesTeamStore.com, the store carries everything from hats and shirts to game-worn jerseys and novelties.

The Bees are back on the field Thursday, July 11 in Las Vegas before opening a 12-game homestand on Monday, July 15 at Smith’s Ballpark.

Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

