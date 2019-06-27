Salt Lake Bees outfielder Taylor Ward named to PCL All-Star team

Ward is hitting .300 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI so far this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In his second season with the Salt Lake Bees, Taylor Ward is an all-star.

Ward, who is hitting .300 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI headed into Wednesday’s game, was selected to represent the Pacific Coast League in the Triple-A All-Star Game July 10th in El Paso.

A first round draft pick out of Fresno State University in 2015, Ward moved from catcher to third base last season, and has added left field to his repertoire in 2019. At the plate this season Ward boasts a .430 on base percentage and ranks in the top 10 in the PCL in on base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and walks drawn.

The Indio, California native made his Major League debut on August 14, 2018 with the Angels collecting a pair of hits against the Padres. Ward also launched a walk off home run for the Halos on the final game of the 2018 season to beat Oakland and has appeared in six games for the Angels this season.

Ward becomes the 37th Triple-A All-Star in franchise history and will be joined by Bees pitching coach Pat Rice who named to the All-Star coaching staff last week. Other notable Salt Lake All-Stars include Jeremy Rhoades (2018), Kaleb Cowart (2016), Kole Calhoun (2012), Mark Trumbo (2010), Howie Kendrick (2006) and Todd Walker (2000).

The 32nd Annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be held at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday, July 10.