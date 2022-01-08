Sabonis torches Jazz for 42 points as Pacers top Utah, 125-113

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11), right, reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – One night after missing eight of its top players, most of the regulars returned, but the Jazz still could not pull out the victory.

Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 125-113 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

After missing Friday night’s loss to Toronto, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson all returned, while Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles remained on the NBA Covid list.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Jordan Clarkson 18 for the Jazz.

“If we want to be a championship team, we’ve got to do it every night,” Mitchell said. “And tonight we didn’t. For us to be where we need to be, we need to do it every possession, and I can’t say that we did that.”

Lance Stephenson contributed 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench for the Pacers. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Justin Holiday 15 for Indiana.

The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz. Indiana shot 56% in the first half to take a 61-52 advantage at halftime. Utah used a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 70-69 midway through the third quarter. Indiana held on for a 90-86 lead after three quarters.

Holding a 101-97 edge, Holiday began an 8-0 run with consecutive 3-pointers. Indiana was able to maintain its lead.

The Jazz cut the Pacers lead to one point seven times in the second half, but could never take the lead.

The Pacers shot 55% while the Jazz made just under 48% from the field. Utah also committed 15 turnovers in the game.

The Jazz will wrap up its 5-game road trip Monday night at Detroit.