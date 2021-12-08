Runnin’ Utes struggle against TCU in 76-62 defeat

FORT WORTH, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – After picking up its first Pac-12 victory of the season, the Utes basketball team stepped out of conference play and right into trouble.

Mike Miles tied his career high with 28 points and TCU defeated Utah 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Miller and JaKobe Coles added 10 points apiece for the Horned Frogs (7-1). Miles also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Branden Carlson and Both Gach each had 16 points for the Runnin’ Utes (6-3).

TCU shot 45% from the field and had a 43-33 rebounding advantage but Utah, which shot 34%, was 21 of 25 from the foul line for a 10-point advantage.

The game was at a neutral site, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Miles had 14 points as the Horned Frogs took an 18-15 lead midway through the first half and never trailed again. The Utes tied the game at 22 but Miles had a three-point play to cap an 11-0 run and TCU took took a 36-27 lead at the half.

The Horned Frogs couldn’t shake Utah in the second half but the Utes never got closer than six in the opening minute. Gach had a three-point play with 3:48 to go to make it 66-58 but Utah made just one of its final five shots.

Utah, which lost to No. 18 BYU and No. 20 USC, returns home to play Manhattan on Saturday.